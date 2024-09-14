Woman killed, 2 others critically hurt after crash in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead and two other people were critically hurt early Saturday morning in a crash involving a tow truck in South Loop.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Chicago police said a tow truck driver backed into an SUV, causing it to strike the victim's vehicle, which then lost control and struck a wall. The three victims inside were ejected from the vehicle.

All were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was taken in critical condition but died a short time later.

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man also suffered head injuries and were in critical condition.

The SUV driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with police. The unknown tow truck driver fled the scene.

Major Accidents were investigating.