Woman critically hurt in Chicago Northwest Side hit-and-run, police say

A 56-year-old woman was critically hurt following a hit-and-run Wednesday night on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road, where the woman was hit in the crosswalk by a black SUV that was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road.

The driver of the SUV did not stop after the crash to render aid to the victim, police said.

A description of the SUV was not released.

The woman suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Luther General Hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.