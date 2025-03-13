Watch CBS News

Woman, 56, injured in NW Side hit-and-run

Chicago police said just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road, where the woman was hit in the crosswalk by a black SUV that was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road.
