Woman grazed by bullet while driving near Maggie Daley Park

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after a shooting near Maggie Daley Park Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, 36, was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several loud bursts.

The victim's rear driver-side window was shattered, and she began to feel pain.

After waving down police at the intersection of Roosevelt and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, she was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.