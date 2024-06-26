Watch CBS News
Woman grazed by bullet, crashes car on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was shot while driving in the Montclare neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago police say officers responded to the 6900 block of West Altgeld Street just after 10 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the back of her neck, causing her to crash her car into another vehicle, police said.

She was removed from her car and taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

First published on June 26, 2024 / 9:05 AM CDT

