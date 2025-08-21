Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek public's help with identifying woman found on Northwest Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a woman who was found on the Northwest Side on Thursday morning.

The woman, who police are calling Jane Doe, was found in the area of Cicero Avenue and Diversey Avenue and taken to Community First Hospital.

Police described her as a Hispanic woman 80 years of age or older, standing at 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and a light complexion.

untitled-design-2025-08-21t061405-635.png
Chicago Police Department

She was wearing a turquoise-colored shirt with a print and a yellow dress underneath when found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.

