Woman found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line station in Lakeview

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the CTA tracks in Lakeview near the Addison Red Line stop early Thursday morning.  

Police said a CTA train operator was heading northbound around 2:31 a.m. when he noticed a woman on the tracks as he was approaching.

The operator was able to stop the train, police said.

The woman, 28, was pronounced dead after electric burn marks were observed around the upper legs and chest area.

Area detectives are investigating the cause of the incident.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 1:47 PM

