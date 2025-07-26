Woman fatally shot in hotel parking lot in Schaumburg, Illinois; person in custody

A person is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in a hotel parking lot Friday night in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Schaumburg police said that, around 10:15 p.m., officers had responded to the Marriott Hotel at 50 N. Martingale Rd. for a report of a person shot. The shooting occurred near the entrance of the hotel.

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Christine Moyer of Galena, Ohio.

The gunman was arrested at the scene, and the gun was recovered.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the victim and the suspect were known to each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.