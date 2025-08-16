Woman fatally shoots home invader in Joliet, Illinois, police say

A man was fatally shot during an attempted home invasion Friday night in Joliet, Illinois.

Joliet police said around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive for a report of a home invasion.

Officers found signs of forced entry upon arriving. Inside, an unresponsive man was found on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman and her baby were found in an adjacent bedroom. The woman was in possession of a handgun.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman and her child hid in a bedroom closet, and she armed herself after hearing someone forcibly entering the home.

Police said the man entered the bedroom and the victim fired a shot, hitting him in the head. The suspect, who is not known to the victim, was wearing gloves and in possession of a screwdriver at the time of the incident.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and the victim is fully cooperating with detectives.

Identification of the suspect and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.



Anyone with video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.