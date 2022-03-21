Woman, family dog rescued from Willow Springs fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Willow Springs police officers rushed into a burning home to save an elderly woman.

Video shows fire crews working to contain the flames. The woman was trapped on the second floor, confined to her walker, when the fire broke out.

"I didn't think about the rescue, just ran in there to make sure everybody is safe," said Willow Springs officer Anthony Vosicky.

Police also rescued the family's dog from the home. Everyone is expected to be okay.