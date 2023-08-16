Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Evanston Tuesday night.

Police said officers and fire crews responded to the crash around 9:36 p.m., in the 1300 block of Central Street.

Information from witnesses and police interviews revealed the vehicle was traveling east along Central Street. At the same time, the pedestrian was attempting the cross the roadway mid-block when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man of Skokie, was not hurt and remained on the scene. He cooperated with investigators and submitted all chemical tests. There were no outward signs of impairment police said.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Rabia Ahmad of Lincolnwood, was taken to Northshore University Health Systems where she was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team assisted the EPD's Traffic Bureau with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Evanston Police Traffic Bureau at 847-866-5079 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.