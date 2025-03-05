Woman dies after being hit by Cook County Sheriff's squad car in Glenview, Illinois

A pedestrian hit by a Cook County Sheriff's officer's squad car in Glenview, Illinois, has died.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning. Police said shortly after 5 a.m., the woman was walking on Milwaukee Avenue northwest of Golf and Greenwood roads when she was hit by the squad car.

The woman has been identified as Mercedes Smith, 28, of Chicago.

The Glenview Police Department said it is investigating along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team.

Glenview police said the Cook County Sheriff's office is cooperating with their investigation.