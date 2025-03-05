Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being hit by Cook County Sheriff's squad car in Glenview, Illinois

By Adam Harrington, Ellie Coatar, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

Pedestrian hit by Cook County Sheriff's office squad car dies
Pedestrian hit by Cook County Sheriff's office squad car dies 00:23

A pedestrian hit by a Cook County Sheriff's officer's squad car in Glenview, Illinois, has died.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning. Police said shortly after 5 a.m., the woman was walking on Milwaukee Avenue northwest of Golf and Greenwood roads when she was hit by the squad car.

The woman has been identified as Mercedes Smith, 28, of Chicago.

The Glenview Police Department said it is investigating along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team.

Glenview police said the Cook County Sheriff's office is cooperating with their investigation.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.