Pedestrian hit, critically injured by Cook County Sheriff's squad car in Glenview, Illinois

Cook County Sheriff’s officer in squad car hits pedestrian in Glenview

A pedestrian was critically injured when a Cook County Sheriff's squad car hit them Tuesday morning in Glenview, Illinois.

Police said, shortly after 5 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a Cook County Sheriff's squad car in the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Glenview police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.