Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit, critically injured by Cook County Sheriff's squad car in Glenview, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff’s officer in squad car hits pedestrian in Glenview
Cook County Sheriff’s officer in squad car hits pedestrian in Glenview 00:21

A pedestrian was critically injured when a Cook County Sheriff's squad car hit them Tuesday morning in Glenview, Illinois.

Police said, shortly after 5 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a Cook County Sheriff's squad car in the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Glenview police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.