Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 49, dies after car crashes involving semi truck in Des Plaines, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman is dead after a car crashed into a semi truck Sunday night in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police said just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash. There, officers found a passenger in a Toyota Prius who was bleeding heavily from her leg.

The officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Fire crews arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police identified her as 49-year-old Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz of Des Plaines.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Prius, driven by a 28-year-old Des Plaines woman, was heading eastbound on Algonquin Road approaching Leslie Lane when she hit the back of a Volvo semi-truck.

The Prius driver said the truck was parked along the south side of Algonquin Road with no lights on. The semi driver told officers that he was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road at a slow speed.

 Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.