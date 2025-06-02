Woman, 49, dies after car crashes involving semi truck in Des Plaines, police say

A woman is dead after a car crashed into a semi truck Sunday night in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police said just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash. There, officers found a passenger in a Toyota Prius who was bleeding heavily from her leg.

The officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Fire crews arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police identified her as 49-year-old Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz of Des Plaines.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Prius, driven by a 28-year-old Des Plaines woman, was heading eastbound on Algonquin Road approaching Leslie Lane when she hit the back of a Volvo semi-truck.

The Prius driver said the truck was parked along the south side of Algonquin Road with no lights on. The semi driver told officers that he was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road at a slow speed.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.