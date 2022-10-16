Woman dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Auburn Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m.

She had multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

The victim was taken to Adcvoate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating.