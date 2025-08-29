Woman with developmental disabilities reported missing, last seen in Portage Park neighborhood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing high-risk woman last seen on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday evening.

Stefanie Cuc, 40, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Grace Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said due to developmental disabilities, she is considered mostly non-verbal and will likely not communicate with unknown people.

She was described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, brown and gray hair, and a light complexion.

Stefanie was believed to be wearing a light blue dress while wearing no shoes.

She is also believed to be carrying nothing with her from the time she left her residence and is unlikely to recall where she lives.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.