Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman with developmental disabilities reported missing, last seen in Portage Park neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing high-risk woman last seen on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday evening.

Stefanie Cuc, 40, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Grace Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said due to developmental disabilities, she is considered mostly non-verbal and will likely not communicate with unknown people.

She was described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, brown and gray hair, and a light complexion.

Stefanie was believed to be wearing a light blue dress while wearing no shoes. 

She is also believed to be carrying nothing with her from the time she left her residence and is unlikely to recall where she lives.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue