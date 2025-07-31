Woman charged with stabbing another multiple times in St. Charles, Illinois

A woman was charged with stabbing another woman multiple times inside an apartment in St. Charles on Tuesday evening.

St. Charles police said shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Walnut Drive for a report of a stabbing.

Officers detained Sandy Underwood, 39, after she told them that she had stabbed another woman.

The victim was found in a nearby apartment, where paramedics arrived to render aid. She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with multiple stab wounds and later airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago due to her injuries.

Following an investigation, Underwood was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery/deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery.

Underwood was taken to the Kane County Jail for a conditions/detention hearing, where she remains held.

St. Charles police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 630-377-4435.