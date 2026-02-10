Woman charged with slashing another woman in fight in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A woman stood charged Tuesday with slashing a woman in a fight in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood this past weekend.

Doniece Bell, 25, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

At 9:59 p.m. Saturday, the attacker approached a 35-year-old woman in the 300 block of East 95th Street and began a quarrel that became physical, police said.

The attacker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to her neck and wrist, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Shortly afterward, police spotted a woman matching the description of a suspect, and took her into custody.

Bell was due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.