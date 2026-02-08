Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman slashed in fight in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, suspected attacker apprehended

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was in custody after another woman was slashed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood this weekend.

At 9:59 p.m. Saturday, the attacker approached a 35-year-old woman in the 300 block of East 95th Street and began a quarrel that became physical, police said.

The attacker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to her neck and wrist, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Shortly afterward, police spotted a woman matching the description of a suspect, and took her into custody. Charges were pending Sunday morning, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue