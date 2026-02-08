Woman slashed in fight in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, suspected attacker apprehended

A woman was in custody after another woman was slashed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood this weekend.

At 9:59 p.m. Saturday, the attacker approached a 35-year-old woman in the 300 block of East 95th Street and began a quarrel that became physical, police said.

The attacker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to her neck and wrist, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Shortly afterward, police spotted a woman matching the description of a suspect, and took her into custody. Charges were pending Sunday morning, and a weapon was recovered, police said.