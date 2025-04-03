Chicago woman charged in deadly Near North Side shooting last month

A Chicago woman was charged in the deadly shooting of a 44-year-old man on the city's Near North Side last month.

Breanna Gilliams, 33, was arrested on Tuesday in the 7100 block of South Emerald Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said she was identified as the person who shot and killed the victim at around 2:30 a.m. on March 16 in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Gilliams is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.