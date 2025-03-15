13 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least 13 people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 22 to 61.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 54-year-old man was in a backyard around 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 110th Street when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.

He was hit by gunfire in his left calf and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, just before 7 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 92nd Place.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his back and leg by an unknown person. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another man, 29, was also wounded while standing outside around 8:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Paulina Street.

Police said a black sedan pulled up, and someone from inside fired multiple shots at the victim—hitting him in his left thigh.

The gunman left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:14 p.m. in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was shot in her right forearm. Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim, at which time she refused medical services and left the scene.

At 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 51st Street, officers responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim stated he heard shots, felt pain, and realized he was shot. Fire crews treated him at the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At 10:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 51st Street, police said several people were inside a liquor store

At 11:06 p.m., in the 2800 block of North Clybourne Avenue, police found a 40-year-old man shot in the leg. The victim did not provide further information. He was treated by fire crews and then taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of South Clinton Street, a 28-year-old man was arguing with another man. The argument continued outside when the victim heard gunshots, felt pain, and realized he was shot in the leg. The offender left the scene. Fire crews treated the victim and took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At 7:41 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Western Avenue, a man, 22, was inside a vehicle when he was grazed by a bullet in the facial area. The victim self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.