Woman charged in deadly January hit-and-run of pastor's wife in West Town

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago woman was charged in the hit-and-run that left a pastor's wife dead in West Town earlier this year.

Iryna Kalach, 39, was arrested by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday in the 1700 block of South State Street.

She was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident and one misdemeanor count of failure to give information or render aid and given three citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to exercise due care, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police said Kalach was identified as the person who, on Jan. 24, just before 9 a.m., was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross when she hit a woman who was in the crosswalk.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Halyan Hudzan, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died. Police said Hudzan was walking to work before she was hit.                 

Kalach is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

