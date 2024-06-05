Watch CBS News
Woman, 71, stabbed, critically hurt near Chicago's Union Station

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman was stabbed and critically hurt Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in downtown Chicago.

The woman was near the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Canal Street around 1:30 p.m. when a male offender stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

The offender then fled the scene. Responding officers later arrested the offender.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital and initially reported in critical condition.

Charges were pending.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 3:47 PM CDT

