Man stabbed inside store in the Loop, Chicago Police say

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is hospitalized in fair condition after he was stabbed in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Police say the 26-year-old man was inside a store in the 0-100 block of East Randolph Street just before 3 p.m. when he got into an argument with an unknown male. 

That man then stabbed the victim in the stomach and the back. 

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police say. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 18, 2024 / 4:52 PM CDT

