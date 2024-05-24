Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after being stabbed during argument on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 28-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue and found the victim, who was stabbed in the neck and the stomach.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was in an argument with another man before the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Evidence markers were placed near alcohol bottles and plastic cups. Dice were also seen being put into an evidence bag.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

There have been several stabbings in recent days in Chicago.

A man was stabbed in the back near the Chicago Theatre downtown on Thursday evening.  

Another man has been charged with fatally stabbing a co-worker at City Winery in the West Loop on Wednesday. 

A man was stabbed near a Rush University Medical Center parking garage Monday night.  

