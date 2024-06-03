Chicago man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on CTA Green Line

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with eight felonies, including attempted murder, four hours after he allegedly stabbed a man on the CTA Green Line.

Chicago Police said Ivan Weldon, 42, was arrested by members of the Counter Terrorism Mass Transit Team on Friday evening just before midnight on the CTA Blue Line platform in the 100 block of N. Wells Street.

In addition to attempted murder, Weldon was also charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Weldon allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old man at the Garfield Station on the Green Line shortly before 8 p.m. on May 31.

Police said Weldon cut the 48-year-old victim on the face and neck with a box cutter. He was listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago hospital.

During the arrest, Weldon spit on a police officer, which led to the battery of a peace officer charge, according to the CPD report. Police also recovered a box cutter from Weldon's hoodie.

During their investigation, police discovered an arrest warrant for Weldon for an unspecified parole violation.

Weldon is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday afternoon.

Green Line trains continued to run but did not stop at Garfield due to the police response. The CTA provided shuttle buses from 35th Street to 63rd/Cottage and 63rd Ashland to provide connecting service through the affected area.