Man stabbed in back in broad daylight in downtown Chicago

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in the back in the heart of downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., the 30-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man near State and Lake streets. The second man took out a sharp object and stabbed the first man in the back, police said.

The attacker fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics were seen treating the victim in front of the iconic Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

The victim was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and was initially reported in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday evening in the stabbing. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:28 PM CDT

