Man stabbed, killed in fight at City Winery in Chicago's West Loop

By Alex Ortiz, Marybel Gonzalez

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died after being stabbed multiple times in a fight Wednesday evening at City Winery on Restaurant Row in the West Loop.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was stabbed with a knife by a 41-year-old attacker around 5 p.m. at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St, Chicago police said.

The victim had multiple cuts to the back and chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, and he later died there.

The alleged offender was arrested.

Officials did not say what the circumstances surrounding the fight and stabbing were.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 6:53 PM CDT

