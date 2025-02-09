Woman, 65, dies after apartment fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire overnight in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the fire in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue just after 1 a.m., and fire crews were on the scene battling the flames.

The 65-year-old was found on the first floor unresponsive with burns to her body.

Fire crews treated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, per Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No other injuries or displacements to the other units were reported.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.