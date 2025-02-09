Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 65, dies after apartment fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman, 65, dies in Humboldt Park apartment fire
Woman, 65, dies in Humboldt Park apartment fire 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire overnight in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the fire in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue just after 1 a.m., and fire crews were on the scene battling the flames.

The 65-year-old was found on the first floor unresponsive with burns to her body.

Fire crews treated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, per Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No other injuries or displacements to the other units were reported.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.