Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 50, critical after being shot inside her home in Chicago's Rogers Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old woman was shot inside her home Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was inside her residence when an unknown male entered and opened fire–hitting her about the body.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.