Woman, 50, critical after being shot inside her home in Chicago's Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old woman was shot inside her home Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was inside her residence when an unknown male entered and opened fire–hitting her about the body.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.