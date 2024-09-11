Watch CBS News
Woman, 28, shot while driving on Chicago's Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman was shot while driving Tuesday night on the city's Far South Side.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Chicago police say the victim was driving in a vehicle when another car approached, and someone from inside fired multiple shots in her direction.

She was struck multiple times in the left side of her body and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

