No bond for Wisconsin man who attacked couple in unincorporated Crete home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wisconsin man is being held with no bond after attacking a couple at their home in unincorporated Crete last week.

Will County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek Wisconsin on Wednesday.

On Dec. 1, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located two residents - a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man - who was "bleeding profusely" with multiple injuries. Lui was also located inside the home - also bleeding heavily.

Lui is the current son-in-law of the couple, authorities said.

Deputies located the injured and began performing life-saving measures. All individuals were transported in critical condition to a local area hospital and later to a Chicago area hospital for additional treatment.

"If it were not for the quick action taken by the deputies on scene, three lives may have been lost that day. Deputies Harris and Swanson, who are in their first year in law enforcement, did an outstanding job at controlling the scene and providing the injured individuals lifesaving aid," Sheriff Kelley said.

Liu was scheduled to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on Sunday for a domestic battery conviction from July and a violation of an order of protection complaint. Instead, he traveled from Oak Creek Wisconsin in an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife's parents, authorities said.

Liu's vehicle was parked down the street from the couple's residence. It is alleged in the criminal complaint warrant that Liu fired several shots in the direction of the couple as they sat in their living room - missing all of the shots.

He then broke into the residence by smashing a sliding glass door and began firing his weapon inside the residence several times when his gun malfunctioned.

The 66-year-old woman was stabbed by Liu several times once Liu made entry. The 68-year-old man came to his wife's defense and was stabbed numerous times in the encounter.

The man was able to wrestle Liu to the ground and eventually took his knife away and stabbed Liu an estimated 17 times.

The woman has been released from hospital care and the 68-year-old is in stable condition recovering from his injuries in a Chicago area hospital.

Michael Liu was released from hospital care Wednesday and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.