Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.

At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.

In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.

A gun may have been fired both inside and outside the house, but it did not look like anyone was shot, police said.

The older man and woman were rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man was taken airlifted hospital in Chicago for treatment – but the nature of his injuries was not specified.

Early indications are that the 36-year-old man is related by marriage to the couple, and attacked them in their home, the Sheriff's office said. The couple is expected to survive.

Police were still investigating late Thursday night, but they believe the incident was domestic and say there is no danger to the public.