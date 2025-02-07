Expect slippery conditions as winter weather returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the next winter weather event approaches, a weather alert is in place for Saturday. Light freezing drizzle and snow showers could make untreated roads and sidewalks slippery and dangerous.

Clouds increase overnight tonight as the storm approaches from the west. As precipitation begins Saturday morning, it will be battling low-level dry air, so the exact onset of freezing rain is uncertain. By late morning, however, widespread, very light freezing drizzle is possible. Late in the day, as temperatures cool further, brief light snow is possible before precipitation exits the area.

Most areas, including Chicago, could see a light glaze of ice on exposed surfaces. Northern counties and the typical lake-effect regions of northwest Indiana may see a light dusting of snow. Behind the storm system, cold wind chills and dry weather return on Sunday.

We are tracking a weather pattern change next week that is expected to lead to colder temperatures and more widespread snow accumulations. Stay tuned for forecast updates.