Winter weather impacting blood supply in Illinois. Here's how you can donate
The blood supply in Illinois has reached critically low levels. Here's how you can help.
The American Red Cross has declared a severe shortage after the blood supply dropped 35% in the past month.
The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois said the winter weather has led to canceled blood drives, low donor turnout, and donation center closings.
"Donating in the days ahead is an immediate way to help restore stability for hospitals and patients," Versiti health officials said.
Versiti is urgently seeking O-negative and O-positive blood donors.
Donor Center Locations:
- AURORA: 1200 N. Highland Ave.
- BLOOMINGDALE: 398 W. Army Trail Rd.
- CRYSTAL LAKE: 6296 Northwest Hwy.
- DEKALB: 2428 Sycamore Rd.
- ELGIN: 1140 N. McLean Blvd.
- GENEVA: 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E
- HIGHLAND: 2126 45th St.
- JOLIET: 2625 W. Jefferson St.
- NAPERVILLE: 1297 S. Naper Blvd.
- TINLEY PARK: 16100 Centennial Cir.
- WESTMONT: 6317 S. Fairview Ave.
- WINFIELD: 27W281 Geneva Rd.
- YORKVILLE: 728 E. Veterans Pkwy., Suite 112