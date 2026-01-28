Winter weather impacting blood supply in Illinois. Here's how you can donate

The blood supply in Illinois has reached critically low levels. Here's how you can help.

The American Red Cross has declared a severe shortage after the blood supply dropped 35% in the past month.

The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois said the winter weather has led to canceled blood drives, low donor turnout, and donation center closings.

"Donating in the days ahead is an immediate way to help restore stability for hospitals and patients," Versiti health officials said.

Versiti is urgently seeking O-negative and O-positive blood donors.

Donor Center Locations: