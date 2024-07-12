Winning $1.25M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at suburban Chicago Jewel-Osco

PALATINE, Ill (CBS) — A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.25 million was sold at a Jewel-Osco store in Palatine this week, according to lottery officials.



The ticket was bought for the Wednesday, July 10 evening drawing at the store located at 45 South Plum Grove Road.

It matched all five numbers to win the jackpot: 13, 14, 32, 40, and 41.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $12,500.

The news of the win comes a day after it was announced that a $1 million Lotto ticket and a $10,000 scratch-off ticket were sold at the same gas station in West Rogers Park last week.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.