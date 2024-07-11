Watch CBS News
Chicago North Side store sells winning $1M Lotto ticket, $10K scratch-off in same week

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A store on Chicago's North Side sold a winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million after selling an instant ticket worth $10,000 in the same week, Illinois Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The Lotto ticket for the Saturday, July 6 drawing was purchased at the ARCO gas station, located at 2758 W. Peterson Ave. in West Rogers Park.

It matched all six numbers to win the prize. Those numbers were: 1,8,12,16,28 and 49.

The store's owner said the news came after a regular customer scratched off the winning $10,000 instant ticket in front of him. As for the winner of the $1 million, he doesn't know who it could be.

"I'm not sure who it could be – but I'm definitely curious! I want them to come in and tell us so we can celebrate with them. I can't wait to see the look of joy on their face," he said.

According to lottery officials, nine players in Illinois have won a million dollars or more playing Lotto so far this year.

The store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket.

Winners will have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. They're also advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. It offers two additional drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app. Players must be 18 or older to participate. 

