Huge 100-year-old annual Chicago area rummage sale aims to help neighbors

WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) -- It's one of the largest annual rummage sales in the world, and it's held right in Chicago's northern suburbs.

The Christ Church Rummage Sale will mark its 100th anniversary of selling a wide variety of merchandise at prices just about anyone could afford, and the long-standing tradition is all for a good cause.

The line outside of the Winnetka church started growing just before 5 a.m. There was everyone from locals to shoppers that came from as far as Canada, all vying for a slice of the wide-ranging merch served up each year at the world-famous Christ Church Rummage Sale.

For Kerrily Jednorowicz, who traveled from Texas, hitting the rummage sale has become an annual pilgrimage for the last 20 years.

"I shop for my kids. I shop for my husband," she said. "I've shopped for friends. They have, I mean, anything you can imagine."

The sale first started as a way to provide quality goods that people need, but might not be able to afford. They nab the items for pennies on the retail dollar.

The money raised is then distributed as grants to nonprofits across the area.

When it first started, there were just nine departments of goods. Since then, it has grown to 31 departments that sell just about everything one could think of, including a vintage New York Knicks jacket.

"They know that they're shopping with purpose and it goes beyond they got a great deal on a couch going home," said Karen Forsberg, director of the rummage sale. "They know that they've helped agencies in the Chicagoland area."

There is everything from sofas to sports apparel, clothes for every season, art, and light fixtures. For shoppers, a strategy is a must when they come to take part.

"People come in. They often are looking for specific brands or a specific type of clothing," said volunteer Blair Willis. "They're like, 'I need a new leather jacket.' So they will make a beeline right to whatever they're looking for."

Over the last century, the sale has raised roughly $15 million.

The goal this year is to top last year's total of $335,000. All of that will head to those most in need in the region.