Windy, cooler day Monday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon, Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Windy and cooler day Tuesday in Chicago
Windy and cooler day Tuesday in Chicago 02:26

A windy and cool day is ahead to start the work week in Chicago. 

Monday's temperatures will be in the 50s. 

A few storms are possible Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s and cooler conditons near the lake in the 50s. The chance for storms lingers into the night before ending early Wednesday.

It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. 

Warmer-than-normal temperatures in the 70s will continue through the end of the week, but they will be cooler near the lake each day.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late Thursday into Friday.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

