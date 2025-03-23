Watch CBS News
Windy, rainy with some afternoon thunderstorms Sunday for Chicago area

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Wind, rain, few thunderstorms for Chicago area
Wind, rain, few thunderstorms for Chicago area 02:17

It'll be a rainy Sunday in Chicago, but participants in the Shamrock Shuffle will be in good shape before the sprinkles move in. 

The early morning hours will be dry, but rain will begin to enter the Chicago area by about 10 a.m., although a sprinkle may occur before that. 

Rain will increase in coverage, and we may see some thunderstorms by late afternoon. Today and tomorrow's high temperatures will be seasonable, and temperatures will increase this week. We'll see the 60s by the end of the seven-day period.

Wave 1 of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run begins at 8:30 a.m. Wave 2 of the run will start at 9 a.m. The 2-mile Walk kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

Forecast

TODAY: Rain in NE Illinois by 10 a.m. Some thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon. High of 49. Windy, SE winds 15-25, gusting to 35.

TONIGHT: Rain ending. Very windy, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Low of 32.

MONDAY: Sunny, windy. NW wind 20-25 with gusts to 40 mph.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

