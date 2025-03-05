Windy Wednesday in Chicago with rain changing to snow

Windy Wednesday in Chicago with rain changing to snow

Windy Wednesday in Chicago with rain changing to snow

A windy day is ahead with showers gradually changing to snow by the afternoon in Chicago.

Wednesday morning temperatures start in the 50s and gradually fall into the 30s in the afternoon as the winds pick up.

A wind advisory will take effect from 2 p.m. to midnight as wind gusts reach as high as 50 miles per hour.

Late in the day, as colder air settles in, rain changes over to snow. Little to no accumulation is expected, but any leftover moisture may freeze overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The sun returns on Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

Another system is approaching the area, bringing another round of wet snow showers to the area on Friday.

Highs eventually reach the 50s by Sunday. Clocks spring forward on Sunday with a sunset time of 6:50 p.m. It will feel like spring with highs by Monday and Tuesday in the the 60s.