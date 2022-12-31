3 wounded, 2 critically after shooting in Wicker Park alley
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded after being shot in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m.
Police said the men, 26,38, and 28, were walking in the alley when an unknown suspect approached the victims armed with a handgun.
The suspect began shouting at the men before firing multiple shots and fleeing the scene, police said.
The 26-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
The 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition.
The 28-year-old victim was struck on the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
