3 wounded, 2 critically after shooting in Wicker Park alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded after being shot in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m.

Police said the men, 26,38, and 28, were walking in the alley when an unknown suspect approached the victims armed with a handgun.

The suspect began shouting at the men before firing multiple shots and fleeing the scene, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition.

The 28-year-old victim was struck on the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.