Why was there no plan to prevent public safety crisis during Mexican Independence Day celebrations?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are no strangers to traffic and large events in Chicago, but the gridlock created by Mexican Independence Day celebrations over the weekend resulted in not only a traffic concern, but also a public safety concern.

CBS 2's Tara Molina asked city leaders Monday why we weren't prepared and why better plans weren't in place.

To be clear, the issue is not the community wanting to celebrate downtown – and the problems were not their fault. We were asking questions Monday because the lack of preparation led to major public safety concerns and delayed emergency response.

The multi-day celebration of Mexican Independence Day across Chicago ended up overwhelming the city's streets and its first responders. It transitioned from traffic nightmare to a legitimate public safety concern - with long lines of cars blocking first responders and delaying emergency response.

Karoline Pacheco was beaten and bruised in a road rage incident on night three of the celebration - after the city chose to implement street closures. She told CBS 2 Sunday that she didn't even bother calling 911 because there was no way for anyone to get to her.

So with the celebration planned every year, and traffic concerns arising every year, why was there no preparation to target and mitigate the situation - allowing for a celebration that doesn't impact overall safety?

Molina asked the police Supt. David Brown what went wrong, what will change moving forward, but he said he wanted to focus on what went right.

"What went right is that I think we allowed people to celebrate whenever they wanted to and how ever they wanted to. But at some point, we prioritized public safety," Brown said. "I would have to have made the decision before any celebration started to tell certain communities, 'You can't come downtown.' I think that would've been the wrong thing to do, to be quite honest with you."

When public safety was prioritized – that when the city started to implement street closures.

On the CBS 2 News at 6 Monday, Molina will take a closer look at what scanner traffic from over the weekend tells us about the larger impact of what police called traffic congestion.