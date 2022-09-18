Chicago Police close roads, prepare to prevent another night of gridlock during Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city.

City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down street and, at times, overwhelming police.

Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.

"This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's a wonderful, beautiful city. We want people to enjoy it, but with everything there's a balance and the balance in the commitment that we have to make to each other is to do it in a way that is respectful and peaceful."

Friday night brought crowded streets, fireworks, and shut down roadways. Police say one officer was hit in the face with a frozen water bottle.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over downtown Friday night, though mostly peaceful. The gridlock car caravans caused created major concern for people stuck in the traffic.

Saturday Illinois State Police were assisting Chicago Police in closing off many expressway routes into the city as well as monitoring the bridges themselves Saturday and the rest of the weekend.

Trained officers will have tire deflation devices on hand to close off popular intersections, and those caught causing the gridlock could be towed now or at a later date.

"We will be towing more cars," said Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown. "So if your car is not towed, you should hear this message: We have video everywhere many of these celebrations are occurring. And when we identify your vehicle causing some of this public safety challenge that I just expressed, you can be towed at a later date with fines up to $10,000."

Officers told CBS 2 they did recover four weapons over the past few days in connection with the caravans that were shutting down downtown. The mayor and police department are also warning that this is not punishment for celebrating in the streets. They just want people to do it safely and that downtown avoids the gridlock of Friday night.