Drivers flood Chicago Loop for second night for Mexican Independence Day festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of drivers converged downtown Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

A long line of drivers came down Washington Street near the CBS 2 Broadcast Center waving Mexican flags and honking their horns in festivity. Some people were also seen sitting on cars and even popping off fireworks.

Traffic was backed up around the downtown are area Friday night. A similar scene, though with relatively fewer cars, was seen on Thursday night.

Chicago Police earlier announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.

With the holiday on Friday, police said they were working to make sure celebrations are safe – particularly people who wanted to drive in a car parade through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.