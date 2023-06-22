Chicago White Sox welcome migrant families to experience baseball's magic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attending a Major League Baseball game is a cherished rite of passage for many. This week, nearly a dozen migrant families residing in Chicago had the opportunity to experience this American tradition, courtesy of the White Sox.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos joined them at Guaranteed Rate Field for a memorable day that celebrated diversity and unity.

From the moment they arrived at the Red Line station outside the park, the migrant families were greeted by an army of pinstripes, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

The enticing aroma of popcorn wafted from the concession stand, adding to the excitement as they made their way to their seats. The atmosphere captivated the senses of 13-year-old Franear Lopez.

Franear and his family, who had recently arrived in Chicago from Venezuela, embarked on a challenging journey to reach their new home. Reflecting on their experience, Franear stated in Spanish, "It was rough, but not impossible."

His resilience and determination resonated with many others who have faced similar hardships.

Franear was just one of many migrants welcomed by the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, offering them an opportunity to experience a slice of American culture. Through partnerships with local groups like the Mural Movement, the organization aimed to assist in the integration of arriving families and provide a source of hope.

Delilah Martinez, representing the Mural Movement, expressed her aspirations, saying, "I hope that they look at the players and see themselves in the players and know that they could be them too."

The White Sox's Vice President of Community Relations, Christine O'Reilly, emphasized the importance of the experience.

"It's just that experience that is so Americana, and we just want them to know that they are welcome here in our country, in our city, in our ballpark," she said.

Adrian Davila, 13, another migrant from Venezuela, enthusiastically embraced his newfound allegiance as a White Sox fan. In Spanish, he shared his hope for a Sox victory, exclaiming, "I hope the Sox win today!"

The city faces challenges with a humanitarian crisis and stretched resources for incoming migrants from the southern border. The game provided a much-needed respite. It served as a break from the difficulties faced by these families.

For Franear, who dreams of becoming a baseball player, the day at Guaranteed Rate Field was not only a break from the challenges but also a source of inspiration.

"I want one day to play baseball and to be someone in life," he said.

The initiative to welcome communities whether they be underserved or overlooked is an ongoing effort for the White Sox, organization officials said.