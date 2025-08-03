White Sox takes victory 1-0 over Angels to leads series

Aaron Civale pitched one-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Saturday night to surpass their win total from last season.

Chicago improved to 42-69 with its 10th win in 14 games since the All-Star break. It finished with a 41-121 record in 2024, breaking the modern major league record for most losses in a season.

The White Sox scored their only run on Kyle Teel's RBI single in the second against Kyle Hendricks (6-8). Teel drove in Luis Robert Jr., who reached on a leadoff single.

Civale (3-6) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing an unearned run and seven hits in 17 1/3 innings.

The Angels got their only hit when Zach Neto beat out a slow roller down the third base line leading off the fourth. It was the team's third consecutive loss.

Brandon Eisert retired each of his five batters, and Jordan Leasure finished the one-hitter for his third save in seven opportunities.

Brooks Baldwin had two of Chicago's six hits.

The White Sox played without infielder Miguel Vargas, who was scratched because of a left oblique strain.

Key moment

Nolan Schanuel walked after Neto's hit. But Civale retired the next three batters.

Key stat

Chicago began the day with 27 home runs and 90 runs scored since the All-Star break — tops in the majors.

Up next

Right-hander Sean Burke (4-8, 4.17 ERA) starts on Sunday for the White Sox, and right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 5.75 ERA) goes for the Angels.