White Sox offer limited-edition Pope Hats with tickets for Aug. 11 game vs. Reds

The Chicago White Sox are celebrating their most famous fan, Pope Leo XIV, by offering White Sox-themed pope hats to fans who purchase tickets for their Aug. 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The black and green hats, shaped like the pope's miter, will be sent to fans who purchase tickets in one of five sections of Rate Field. Tickets are available online.

The Pope was born in Chicago and grew up in south suburban Dolton. He's a lifelong White Sox fan who was in the stands for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, and hasn't been shy about showing off his fandom since he became the pontiff of the Catholic Church last year.

Leo was spotted donning a White Sox cap at the Vatican last summer, sent White Sox legend Paul Konerko an autographed No. 14 jersey, shouted "they lost" to a Cubs fan who yelled "Go Cubs" to him at the Vatican last fall, and gave a thumbs up to a White Sox fan who yelled "God bless the White Sox!" to him last month in Rome.

The White Sox have commemorated the pope by painting a mural of him on the wall on the concourse at Rate Field near the section where he sat for the 2005 World Series. Rate Field also hosted a special celebration and Mass honoring his papacy last June.

In addition to the pope hat night in August, the White Sox also announced several other special ticket offers and theme nights for this season on Wednesday:

Bravo Night, featuring "Summer House" on May 8 vs. the Seattle Mariners, featuring ticket packages that include limited-edition "Summer House" tank tops, VIP meet-and-greet opportunities with stars Ben Waddell and Carl Radke, and a private pre-game party.

Gameday for the Girls on May 9 vs. the Seattle Mariners, celebrating female fans with a White Sox cap sponsored by Sportsish, and a prgame VIP event with Sportsish founder Lily Shimbashi. Rate Field also will host a BMO Local Business Hub before the game, spotlighting women-owned Chicago businesses.

Emo Night on May 14 vs. the Kansas City Royals, with tickets including "It's Not a Phase" t-shirts and the option for a pregame patio party.

Pride at the Park on June 10 vs. the Atlanta Braves, with tickets including a White Sox Pride at the Park Hat designed by comedian Tee Sanders.

Homies Night on June 12 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, with tickets including co-branded White Sox/Homies hats.

Toy Story 5 Night on June 22 vs. the Cleveland Guardians, with tickets including commemorative Toy Story 5 White Sox jerseys.

Nickelodeon Day on June 28 vs. the Royals, with Nickelodeon-themed entertainment and character appearances, and the first 1,000 tickets to include exclusive Slime bucket hats.

World Baseball Classic Kyle Teel Bobbleheads offered with tickets for June 28 vs. the Royals.

Pokémon Go Night on July 8 vs. the Boston Red Sox when fans can try to catch some Pokémon at spinning PokéStops and battling gyms inside the stadium. Tickets will also include limited co-branded White Sox/Pokémon Go jerseys.

World Baseball Classic Munetaka Murakami Bobbleheads offered with tickets for July 12 vs. the Athletics.

A SOFAR Sounds pregame concert at the Stadium Club on July 25 vs. the Houston Astros,

Fourth Wing Night on Aug. 12 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, celebrating the "Empyrean" fantasy romance book series by author Rebecca Yarros, with the first 2,000 fans buying tickets getting "Baisgath" bomber jackets inspired by the books.

The promotional items for all of the theme nights are limited, so interested fans should get tickets while supplies last.