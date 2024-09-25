Man proposes to girlfriend at White Sox game, as team nears all-time worst season in modern MLB history

CHICAGO – Baseball fans will head into Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday night, waiting to see if this is the game that sends the Chicago White Sox into the history books – and not in a good way. One more loss this season, and they'll have the most single-season losses in modern baseball history.

The team managed to stave off disaster Tuesday night, walking away winners against the Los Angeles Angels. And so did two special fans who were there for the occasion.

When the rain delayed Tuesday's White Sox game, it prompted extra concern for a few fans with a shared secret.

Belvidere resident Brad Taft was planning to come to the field with a very special question, one he planned to pop in the stands and on the big screen.

"(Veronica) goes, 'I don't know if they're going to have a game tonight,'" Brad Taft said. "My brother and I look at each other like roll our eyes, you know. It's like, 'Oh, my gosh.' I'm like, 'What am I going to do now,' you know?"

The question he thankfully got to ask: "Veronica, will you marry me?"

One fan, Alisyn White, shared a photo of the moment online, adding "Imagine getting proposed to on the night the White Sox could make history for worst MLB record of all time."

The question took a moment to sink in for Veronica. In fact, Taft said she thought it was another Veronica who was getting the proposal.

It also proved a field day for commenters online, who offered a series of choice, tongue-in-cheek quips tying the special moment against an ignoble season.

"I mean, you have the place to yourself."

"If he's a Sox fan, you know he's loyal."

"The closest the White Sox came to a ring this season."

Taft said that the roasts weren't only online.

"A guy said, 'Veronica, you clearly like losers,'" Taft said. "And then he said, 'I'm your guy.'"

Ultimately, it was a "yes" from Veronica (to the first proposal, from her boyfriend). Some fans in their section behind home plate turned to take it all in, along with Taft's brother and son, who were in the stands to record the moment.

"That's crazy how this has blown up like this, you know. Never would have thought," Taft said.

Just to prove love conquers all, Taft said he felt really positive coming into yesterday's game that they'd get a win because the White Sox usually win when he's there.

For the record, Veronica is a Chicago Cubs fan.

The two think this is the end of their baseball-related planning, because they're talking about a destination wedding in Mexico.