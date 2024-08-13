White Sox lose as Yankees' Soto hits 3 homers

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto had his first career three-homer game, Nestor Cortes tossed seven shutout innings and the New York Yankees held off the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night to take sole possession of the AL East lead.

Soto tagged starter Jonathan Cannon (2-6) for a two-run shot to left field in the third inning and went the other way again on a leadoff homer in the fifth. The four-time All-Star added his 33rd of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

Cortes (6-10), who gave up nine hits and six earned runs in a short outing against the Angels five days earlier, scattered three hits and equaled his season best with nine strikeouts.

Luis Robert Jr. spoiled New York's shutout bid with an eighth-inning RBI single off Mark Leiter Jr. Jake Cousins, the last of four relievers, got three outs — two with the bases loaded — for his first career save.

The Yankees moved a half-game in front of second-place Baltimore, which lost to the Washington Nationals.

Cannon gave up five hits and walked three while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings. The White Sox had five hits one night after rolling up 18 in a 12-2 victory. They've dropped 31 of their last 36 games

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two walks to remain at 299 career home runs.

New York manager Aaron Boone said before the game that third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury. It appears Chisholm damaged the ulnar collateral ligament on a slide in Monday's game.

The club expects to have enough diagnostic information to make a decision by Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: C Jose Trevino (left quadriceps strain) was scheduled to make another rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. He's been on the 10-day IL since July 13. … Boone said RHP Ian Hamilton (lat strain) will throw a live bullpen this weekend. He's been out since June 18.

White Sox: Robert was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. … The club hasn't given up on getting 3B Yoán Moncada (adductor strain) back this season, but interim manager Grady Sizemore said there still isn't a clear timetable for a potential return. Moncada hasn't played since early April.

UP NEXT

Chicago RHP Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Wednesday night's series finale. The Yankees had not announced a scheduled starter.